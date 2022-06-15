Music Video: Gunna – Banking On Me

After his arrest back in May as part of a RICO indictment of YSL operations and associates, Gunna gave his first public thoughts on his legal situation on his 29th birthday as he posted his statement on Instagram:

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”

He has now release his new self-directed video for his DS4EVER single “Banking On Me”, which you can watch below.