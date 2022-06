J Stone is set to release his The Definition Of Sacrifice album on June 15th. He links up with Jadakiss for the remix of his Swizz Beatz collab “No Time”. The Crenshaw spitta keeps The Marathon movement rolling, while Jadakiss adds his NY flow. The Definition of Sacrifice will also feature guest appearances by Young Dolph, Mozzy, O.T. Genasis, Styles P, K Camp, and Lumidee.

You can stream “No Time (Remix)” below.