Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 75) “What We Is?”

The team is back in LA! They start off asking questions about Rory’s rendezvous at the Sparks game over the weekend, as he alerts them he is done podcasting. Mal reneges on his promise to quit if Lori Harvey starts dating Jack Harlow (see previous episode). This leads into a conversation regarding celebrity interracial dating dynamics. Demaris acknowledges the birth of LAEddin, while Rory & Mal decide on the type of West Coast love she should be pursuing. They also discuss The Game’s comments on a recent interview, gay domestic violence, whether Mal has hands or not, + more!

