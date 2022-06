Millyz lives it up in his new visual, “Sometimes”. Directed by Dom Bruno, Millyz reminisces on his journey while at Fenway Park, outside, and at his album release party with his crew including So Raspy boss Jadakiss. Off of Millyz new album Blanco 5.

The Rey Beatz-produced track is off Millyz’s latest album, , which features Jadakiss, Styles P, Dave East, Fivio Foreign, Mozzy, and more.