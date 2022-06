Powers Pleasant teams up with Maxo Kream, Bas, Erick The Architect, and Kenny Mason for the official video to their collab “Overseas”. The video was shot in three cities over the span of two days. Powers Pleasant makes his way from NY and to hit up Houston to connect with Maxo Kream. Then in Atlanta, he’s through the streets with Kenny Mason. Finally he heads out West where he vibes with Erick and Bas in L.A.

Watch the “Overseas” video below.