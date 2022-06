Eminem calls on Cee-Lo Green for a new collab titled “The King & I”. Produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre. Over Em and Dre’s triumphant instrumental, Em speaks on his rise to being a legend, while Cee-Lo sings the hook inspired by Elvis Presley’s 1957 classic, “Jailhouse Rock”. Off of the Elvis movie soundtrack which follows contributions by Swae Lee and Doja Cat.

You can stream “The King & I” below.