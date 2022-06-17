Album Stream: Conway the Machine & Big Ghost Ltd – What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed

After linking up in 2020 for No One Mourns the Wicked, and last year’s If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, Conway The Machine and producer Big Ghost Ltd join forces for their latest project, What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed. Big Ghost has this to say about the project

“Been a pretty quiet year so far on this side. To my fellow underworld dwellers… hope y’all had a chance to breathe n try to be great n sell a few records n whatever. The hierarchy gotta be reestablished when it comes to the top of the food chain in all this grimy rap sh*t tho. Respectfully…La Machina is back to bless the abyss once more. Sh*t is indeed gettin spooky again. What has been BLESSED cannot be cursed or torn down by the weapons of man. No amount of praying or wishing upon a twinkling star or poking pins into little voodoo dolls can change that.”

What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed features 10 new records and guest appearances by Method Man, Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, and more. You can stream the album in its entirety below and download now on Bandcamp.