Following the third installment to his Bobby Tarantino series last summer, Logic is back with his seventh studio album, Vinyl Days. Featuring 30 new songs and guest appearances by DJ Premier, Wiz Khalifa, Blu & Exile, Royce 5’9, Action Bronson, Russ, The Game, AZ, Curren$y, and more.

You can stream Vinyl Days in its entirety below and catch Logic and Wiz Khalifa live on the Vinyl Verse tour. Check out the full tour schedule below.