Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 543) “Am I The Boss?”

The guys kick off the pod discussing Drake's surprise album Honestly, Nevermind (04:15). Ish gives Joe his flowers for predicting Golden State winning the NBA championship (44:30). Joe talks about Logic's new album (1:20:45). Residents of Marcy Houses react to the Bitcoin program (1:30:30). The guys look forward to Father's Day (2:05:00) + MORE!

Sleepers: Joe | THEY. – “Blü Moon” Ice | Kevin Gates – “Steppin” Parks | REASON – “Is What It Is” (Ft. Jay Rock) Ish | Josiah Bassey & L. Jean – “Pressure”