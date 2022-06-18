Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 543) “Am I The Boss?”

By cyclone -
0

The guys kick off the pod discussing Drake’s surprise album Honestly, Nevermind (04:15). Ish gives Joe his flowers for predicting Golden State winning the NBA championship (44:30). Joe talks about Logic’s new album (1:20:45). Residents of Marcy Houses react to the Bitcoin program (1:30:30). The guys look forward to Father’s Day (2:05:00) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleepers: Joe | THEY.“Blü Moon” Ice | Kevin Gates“Steppin” Parks | REASON“Is What It Is” (Ft. Jay Rock) Ish | Josiah Bassey & L. Jean“Pressure”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR