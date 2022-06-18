Music Video: Drake – Falling Back

Fresh off the releasing his new album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake ties the knot in the new video “Falling Back”. In the wedding-themed clip directed by Director X, Drake gets married to 23 brides. The 9-minute short film opens with him discussing his jitters with his best man who is played by NBA star Tristan Thompson. Drake then exchanges vows at the altar with his 23 brides and parties with family and friends including his mother Sandi Graham, and The Hangover star, Dan Finnerty.

Watch the “Falling Back” video below.