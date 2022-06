After releasing their So Icy Gang: The Reup, Gucci and his 1017 label start the campaign for the deluxe LP with the new video “First Impression” featuring Quavo and Yung Miami. Shot by Omar The Director, Gucci shines alongside Yung Miami in a jewelry store before catching a vibe with Quavo with a room full of bikini-clad baddies and luxury vehicles.

Watch the “First Impression” video below.