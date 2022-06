Chance The Rapper shares the up and downs in his new single/video featuring Joey Bada$$. Directed by Troy Gueno. The visual follows Chance and Joey celebrating their success with friends and locals from Venice to Paris. The artwork featured is by Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga and was debuted at an art exhibit in Switzerland and will be showcased on Juneteenth at Chicago’s The Dusable Museum of African American History .

Watch the “The Highs & The Lows” video below.