Music Video: Kota The Friend – Father’s Day

In celebration of Father’s Day, Kota The Friend pays homage to the dads in the world on his new single “Father’s Day”. Off of his upcoming album, Memo, which drops in July. On heartfelt track, Kota breaks down fatherhood and the false narratives of single fathers. He had this to say about the record:

“My goal is to create an incredible body of work. My life experiences are real and are the life experiences of hundreds of thousands, and in some cases even millions of people around the world. These experiences are not unique to me, but I have the unique opportunity to put these experiences into my music in a way that we can all relate.” Kota added, “I want to say Happy Father’s Day to all fathers who are there for their kids, but who are still vilified and unappreciated. This song is for you.”

Watch the official video below.