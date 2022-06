Kendrick Lamar celebrated his Mr. Morales & The Hot Steppers album’s release with his recent trip to Accra, Ghana. In this short documentary by Spotify, Kendrick visits various areas in town including Freedom Skatepark, which was funded by Virgil Abloh, the beach, and more. He also discusses the themes from his new album, the album being his most “present” body of work to date, therapy, and more.

Watch the full documentary below.