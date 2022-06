N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the legendary album “The War Report” by Capone-N-Noreaga.

In this episode CNN is joined by the power players that were part of the creation of their debut album “The War Report”.

On this 25th Anniversary episode we are joined by Tragedy Khadafi, Neil Levine, Geno Sims, Marty Most, Gregory Taylor, & the one and only Busta Rhymes.