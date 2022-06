Chris Brown links up with WizKid for his new single “Call Me Everyday”. Over the Afrobeat vibe, Chris sings about his love for his woman, while WizKid serenades his women. Off of his upcoming album, which is set to drop June 24th. Featuring guest appearances by Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Anderson.Paak, Ella Mai, Fivio Foreign, Blxst, Tory Lanez, and more.

You can stream “Call Me Everyday” below.