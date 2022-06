Beyonce makes her official return with “Break My Soul”, the first single off upcoming seventh album, Act 1: Renaissance, which drops July 29th. Produced by by Tricky Stewart, The-Dream, and Beyonce. Much like Drake on his most recent project, Bey takes the House dance route with her uplifting vocals. The empowering anthem, includes ad libs by Big Freedia, samples Robin S.’s 1990 hit, “Show Me Love”.

You can stream “Break My Soul” below.