Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival took place in D.C. over Juneteenth weekend with a star-studded line up and surprises including a Clipse reunion. For the first time in more than a decade, Clipse’s Pusha T and No Malice reunited for a performance. During the Pharrell & Friend’s headlining set on Saturday (June 18), the Thornton brother’s performed their classics including “Mr. Me Too”, “What Happened to That Boy”, “Cot Damn”, and “Grindin’”.

Watch the full Clipse set below.