Video: Coast Contra – Never Freestyle (Live On The Tonight Show)

Los Angeles’ Coast Contra just released their debut album Apt. 505. The four-man group consisting of members RioLoz, Eric Jamal, and twin brothers Taj and Ras Austin made their tv debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as they performed their their track “Never Freestyle”. The freestyle recently went viral and got praise from Questlove, LL Cool J, Timbaland, Juelz Santana, Swizz Beatz, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kelly Rowland, Alchemist, JID and more and has now been released as an official single.

Watch the “Never Freestyle” performance below.