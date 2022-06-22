Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 544) “Landfish”

Beyonce returns with her new single, “Break My Soul,” as she also announced a new album this past week (16:50). Next, the crew covers H.E.R.’s lawsuit against her label (1:18:35), and Ish gives his opinion on Pergola’s new lawsuit (1:36:30). Also, Ice spreads the news of Google’s new A.I. developments (1:59:15), the return of the “Part of the Show” segment (2:21:40), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Chlöe – “Surprise” Ice | Kevin Gates – “Intro” Parks | Daniel Son & Futurewave – “Field Trips” Ish | Ambré – “3 Peat”