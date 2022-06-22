New Music: French Montana & Harry Fraud ft. Jadakiss & Benny The Butcher – Bricks & Bags

French Montana and Harry Fraud link up with Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher for a new record titled “Bricks & Bags”. Riding by Fraud’s beefy instrumental, Benny, French, and Jada give the dope boys some new coke flows. French had this to say about the record

“‘For ‘Bricks & Bags’ me and Fraud wanted to bring together two artists that, to me represent that impeccable Cokeboy sound. Jadakiss gave me one of my first major co-signs when we did ‘New York Minute’ in 2009. And Benny continues to show why he is one of the best artists to emerge out of the East Coast in the past few years.”

Harry Fraud adds

“On ‘Bricks & Bags’ me and French wanted to create a record that brought us back to that grimy New York era that shaped our youth. A hard hitting beat with two of the deadliest lyricists in the game. Steel sharpens steel and this song personifies that.”

Off of their upcoming project Montega, which drops June 21st.

You can stream “Bricks & Bags” below.