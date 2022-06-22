Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 77) “Honestly, We’re In Mexico”

Buenos Días! This week the guys are in Mexico talking about Drake’s new album, having Logic on the Pod, meeting Adam Sandler, Beyonce’s album dropping, Joey Badass moving his album release, real-life Squid Games, robots catching feels, the 2022 XXL list, and much more!
Time Stamps:
00:00 – We’re In Mexico
03:05 – Logic On The Pod
09:35 – Seeing Adam Sandler
12:45 – Eddin The Gardener
14:00 – Beyonce Dropping
22:20 – The Last Power Couple Tour
25:10 – New Drake – Honestly, Never mind
47:10 – Other New Music
53:20 – Jay Rock & Reason
55:00 – Chloe Dropped A New Single
57:25 – Unc & Phew
58:30 – Mike Tyson On Jimmy Kimmel
1:02:25 – Joey Badass Moves Release Date
1:04:33 – Real Life Squid Games
1:10:00 – Robots Catching Feelings
1:14:06 – XXL 2022 Freshman List
1:18:40 – New Verzuz
1:23:20 – Going Through Mexico
1:30:40 – Congrats To The Golden State Warriors
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal