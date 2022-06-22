Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 77) “Honestly, We’re In Mexico”

Buenos Días! This week the guys are in Mexico talking about Drake’s new album, having Logic on the Pod, meeting Adam Sandler, Beyonce’s album dropping, Joey Badass moving his album release, real-life Squid Games, robots catching feels, the 2022 XXL list, and much more!

Time Stamps:

00:00 – We’re In Mexico

03:05 – Logic On The Pod

09:35 – Seeing Adam Sandler

12:45 – Eddin The Gardener

14:00 – Beyonce Dropping

22:20 – The Last Power Couple Tour

25:10 – New Drake – Honestly, Never mind

47:10 – Other New Music

53:20 – Jay Rock & Reason

55:00 – Chloe Dropped A New Single

57:25 – Unc & Phew

58:30 – Mike Tyson On Jimmy Kimmel

1:02:25 – Joey Badass Moves Release Date

1:04:33 – Real Life Squid Games

1:10:00 – Robots Catching Feelings

1:14:06 – XXL 2022 Freshman List

1:18:40 – New Verzuz

1:23:20 – Going Through Mexico

1:30:40 – Congrats To The Golden State Warriors

