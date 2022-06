Curren$y makes sure its never “Too Late” with his latest visual featuring Fuse. Spitta drops his smooth bars while blazing in his souped up Chevy Caprice. Off of Curren$y and 808 Mafia producer Fuse’s up coming project Spring Clean 2, which features contributions by Pi’erre Bourne, Young Dro, Fendi P, and GT.

Watch the “Too Late” video below.