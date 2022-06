Lil Durk and Doodie Lo stay sucka free on their new collab, “Did Shit To Me”. Shot by Jerry Productions, the OTF spittas go at their opps while racing Ferraris, sipping lean, and flexing for the camera. This is one of the additional tracks off Durk’s upcoming 7220 (Deluxe) which drops June 24th.

Watch the “Did Shit To Me” video below.