Video: Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh At Louis Vuitton Show In Paris

Kendrick Lamar paid homage to the late Virgil Abloh at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week today. As the models flaunted the men’s spring and summer 2023 collection on the runway outside of the Louvre Museum, Kendrick Lamar performed music from his new album, Mr. Morales & The Hotsteppers. During the performance K-Dot shared a heartfelt dedication to the late Abloh. Kendrick Lamar kicks off The Big Steppers World Tour on July 19th in Oklahoma with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Watch the performance below.