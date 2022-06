As promised, Chris Brown delivers his latest album, Breezy. Featuring 24 tracks new tracks and guest appearances by WizKid, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Blxst, Jack Harlow, Capella Grey, and Tory Lanez.

You can stream Breezy in its entirety below and also check out his new video “C.A.B. (Catch A Body)”.