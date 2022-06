After sharing the stage at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show, Eminem and Snoop Dogg reunite for a new collab titled “From The D 2 the LBC”. This is their first collaboration since “Bitch Please II” on the Marshall Mathers LP. Directed by James Larese, in the partially animated video the two trade rapid fire flows transforming into Bored Ape-style avatars.

Watch the “From The D 2 the LBC” video below.