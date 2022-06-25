Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 545) “Humble Pie”

This episode is filled with R&B discussions, and apologies were given to Mario after his Verzuz proved he outperformed Omarion (14:25). Next, the crew recap Chris Brown’s new album (51:40), an update on Lil Tjay’s recovery (1:18:20), and Roe V Wade details (1:32:15). Lastly, the guys cover the NBA Draft (1:57:20) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Vory – “Do Not Distrub” (Ft. NAV & Bleu) Ice | Lil Durk – “Huuuh” Parks | Lupe Fiasco – “ON FAUX NEM” Ish | Ray J – “Brown Sugar” (Ft. Lil Wayne)