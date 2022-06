Lil Nas X and NBA YoungBoy are tardy to the party in their new collab. Produced by Take A Daytrip. Nas X speaks about his success, while NBA YoungBoy adds his grimy bars. In the whimsical visual the two rhyme in animated effects, Photoshop, and green screens in the studio, riding in a Lambo, and crashing the BET Awards.

Watch the “Late Do Da Party” video below.