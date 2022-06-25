Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 78) “Open Bars & Vibes”

The boys boys are back, back in Cali, Cali. This week they talked about coming back from Mexico, airline pilots going back on strike, BET Awards Weekend, Beyonce’s new single, enjoying vibes and an open bar, Mal calling Drake “Brave”, rumors on Beyonce’s 3 act-album, Elon Musk finally acquiring Twitter, Biden falling off his bike, voting for The Rock as our future president, Cardi B teasing a release, Kendrick Lamar performing for LV, and much more!

