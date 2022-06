Tinashe gets the party rollin’ in her new video “HMU For A Good Time” featuring Channel Tres. Directed by Jonah Haber, the hot visual takes place in an underground club where Tinashe takes over the bar and kills the dance floor with her sensual dance routine alongside her fellow baddies. Off of Tinashe’s 333 (Deluxe).

Watch the “HMU For A Good Time” video below.