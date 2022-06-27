2022 BET Awards Performances & Winners

The 2022 BET Awards took place last night (June 26) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show was a celebration of Black culture in music, tv, film and more. Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with the prestigious Life Time Achievement Award. The night was also highlighted by performances by today’s biggest stars including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Latto, Chance The Rapper, Joey Bada$$, Ella Mai & more. Some of the big wins of the night included Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak who won Best Group, Best Album and Video Of The Year, Nigerian superstar Tems won Best International Act and Best Collaboration for her appearance on WizKid’s hit “Essence”, Mary J. Blige received this year’s BET Her Award, Latto won this year’s Best New Artist and Kendrick Lamar was crowned Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Check out all the performances and winners below.