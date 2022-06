BLK ODYSSY delivers his new project BLK VINTAGE REPRISE. The six-song expansion of his 2021 album BLK VINTAGE. Featuring added contributions by Baby Rose, George Clinton, and Benny The Butcher. BLK ODYSSY also shared the official video for his record “SUICIDE DOORS”.

You can stream BLK VINTAGE REPRISE in its entirety and watch the video for “SUICIDE DOORS” below.