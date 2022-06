Paul Wall and Termanology link up with KXNG Crooked and Wais P for the official video for their collab “Clubber Lang”. Shot by Starz Coleman, Wais P, Paul Wall, Termanology, and KXNG Crooked showcase their lyrical prowess over Statik Selektah’s glorious instrumental hanging on the street corners, in the studio and an abandoned warehouse. Off of Paul Wall and Termanology’s joint project, Start 2 Finish.

Watch the “Clubber Lang” video below.