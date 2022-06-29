Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 546) “Dropout Theories”

The guys kick things off by recapping a loaded BET Awards weekend (22:25). Then, after a seemingly low projection of first-week sales, Joe calls for an investigation of Chris Brown’s album sales (51:10), and the guys tap into conspiracy mode (59:35). Lastly, Joe discusses Kyrie Irving opting into his contract with the Brooklyn Nets (1:37:10); Ice believes Wale would sweep J. Cole in a Verzuz battle (2:02:00), and a variety of other topics the guys discuss! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Givēon – “Tryna Be” Ice | Lloyd Banks – “Menace” (Ft. Conway The Machine) Parks | Chance the Rapper – “The Highs & The Lows” (Ft. Joey Bada$$) Ish | Idman – “Look At What I’m Doing To You”