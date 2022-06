This week the guys are joined by Westside Boogie in LA to discuss his new sophomore album, Drake dropping the same day, writing better when you’re hurt, lying to your therapist, being interactive as an artist, creating your own culture, having your exes listening to your albums, rollout expectations, and much more.

