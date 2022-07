Mary J. Blige gets an assist from Fabolous for her new single/video “Come See About Me”. Directed by herself and Eif Rivera, the bright visual features Mary on the beautiful beach with her love interest, while Fab joins her to pop bottles. Off of MJB’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe). She also announced her Apple Music Live performance in New York City on July 13. You can pick up tickets now here.

Watch the “Come See About Me” video below.