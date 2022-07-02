Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 547) “On The Flip Side”

Strong opinions can sometimes backfire, and Ice is starting to learn the hard way as he decides to implement a new rule for himself (16:30). The guys also discuss Cardi B’s latest single (20:30), Usher’s Tinydesk performance (37:30), and if he’d win a Verzuz against Chris Brown (41:45). Next, they discuss R. Kelly’s 30-year prison sentence (1:03:00), a wild NBA Free Agency (1:23:10), the latest TV shows they’re tuned in to (1:45:20), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Don Altae – “Chocolate Girls” Ice | Mozzy – “Lurkin” (Ft. EST Gee) Parks | CRIMEAPPLE & DJ Skizz – “Wonder Years” Ish | OFF TOP – “Lap Dance” (Ft. Eric Bellinger)