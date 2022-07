Fresh off his new deal with Atlantic Records, DJ Drama keeps thing rocking forever with his new single featuring Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones & Capella Grey. Produced by Don Cannon and anchored by Capella Grey’s triumphant hook, Fab, Benny, and Jim speak their come up, street ties, and lasting in the game.

You can stream “Forever” below.

***Updated with the official video.***