Fivio Foreign joins forces with Queen Naija and Coi Leray for the official video to his latest single “What’s My Name”, interpolates the Destiny’s Child 1999 hit, “Say My Name”. Directed by Benny Boom, the video follows Fivio as he parties in Brooklyn and getting hot and steamy with a baddie. Inspired by Destiny’s Child’s iconic videos for “Say My Name”, “Survivor” and “Soldier”. Off of his debut, B.I.B.L.E..

Watch the “What’s My Name” video below.