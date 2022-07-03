New Music: Calvin Harris ft. 21 Savage – New Money

Calvin Harris flexes some paper with 21 Savage on the latest single off his upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Over a smooth instrumental, 21 Savage flaunts his cash with his street bars and his signature flow. Calvin’s new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 drops August 5 and will feature guest appearances by Pharrell, Young Thug, Snoop Dogg, Lil Durk, Offset, Pusha T, Latto, Tinashe, 6LACK, Normani, Justin Timberlake, Chloe, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith, Shenseea, and more.

You can stream “New Money” below.