Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 548) “Pod About Nothing”

Although the news cycle did not favor Joe and the gang, they still managed to come out on top with various topics. They kick things off discussing the importance of spending time with their families (18:15), Michael Rubin’s celebrity-filled party (32:55), and how DSP’s are shadowbanning artists (42:45). Next, the guys debate the proper etiquette while double dating (1:04:35), Joe’s time spent in Miami (1:11:10), Ish compares the United States to Game of Thrones (1:33:00) and MORE! For more content become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | THEY. – “Comfortable” (Ft. Fana Hues) Ice | Money Man – “Corrupted” Parks | G Perico – “That’s My Dawg” Ish | Eric Bellinger & Tank – “Goin Dutch” (Ft. Shawn Stockman)