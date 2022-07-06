Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 81) “Italian Beef”

Happy Belated Fireworks Day! The guys (and Demaris) are back at Compound Rory, working on “independence” day. They start off discussing why Mal declined his invite to Michael Rubin’s party in the Hamptons, and ask him to explain his personal vendetta against all white parties. Rory insists the R&B guys can thump better than the rappers, and Demaris presses the guys on why they ignored her messages in the group chat. They address R.Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing, as well as the legendary battle between Omarion and Mario, while Mal tries to convince the team that B2K is one of the greatest groups of all time. They also give their opinions on P Valley’s same-sex scene criticism, new music, Dr. Dre’s new music and more!

