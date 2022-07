CMG The Label is readying for their upcoming compilation project on July 15th. The crew shares their new video “Steppas” featuring Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, and Blac Youngsta. The guys hit an army base fatigued out and display their big steppa activities with their fellow soldiers.

Watch the “Steppas” video below.