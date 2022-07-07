New Music: Joey Badass – Survivors Guilt

July 7th would have been the 29th birthday of Pro Era’s Jamal “Capital STEEZ” Dewar. Joey pays tribute to his deceased friend with a new tribute titled “Survivors Guilt”. Produced by Rahki. Joey opens up about the close relationship with his late friend, as well as the internal struggles he continues to battle within himself. He says about the record:

“This song is by far the most heartfelt song I’ve ever made and it felt incredibly therapeutic finally being able to put my thoughts and sentiments into words,”

“Survivors Guilt” will be featured on Joey’s upcoming album, 2000, which drops July 22th.

You can stream “Survivors Guilt” below.