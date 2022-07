Brent Faiyaz returns with his new album, Wasteland. Featuring 19 new tracks and guest appearances by Alicia Keys, Tre Amani, Joony, and Tyler, the Creator. Also featuring production by Neptunes, No I.D, DJ Dahi, Raphael Saadiq, Jake One, Beat Butcha, Jordan Ware, and more.

You can stream Wasteland in its entirety below..