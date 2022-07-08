Album Stream: Westside Gunn – Peace “Fly” God

Westside Gunn chooses not to retire just yet as he follows last year’s Hitler Wears Hermes Vol. 8 with new “art piece” titled Peace “Fly” God. He had this to say about the project:

“I’ma start making ART pieces. It might be three songs, it could be 5, 7, who knows. I’ma just do what I wanna do for that particular piece. I might not even rap on a track, but produce or curate it, because I’m not a rapper – I’m an ARTIST.”

Peace “Fly” God features 10 new records contributions by Stove God Cooks, Estee Nack,Madlib, Daringer, Conductor Williams, and Don Carrera.

You can stream Peace “Fly” God in its entirety below.


