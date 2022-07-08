New Music: Lloyd Banks – Fell In Love

With his new album The Course of the Inevitable 2 set to drop soon, Lloyd Banks returns with another new records. Following “Menace” with Conway the Machine, the Queens vets hops on the Christopher Noxx-produced single titled “Fell In Love”.

Also check out the official tracklist for COTI2. Featuring guest appearances by Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Tony Yayo, Dave East, and Vado.

You can stream “Fell In Love” and the full tracklist below.