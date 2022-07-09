Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 549) “Day Of Disappointment”

By cyclone -
0

Joe kicks things off by recapping his dinner with entrepreneur, Gary Vee (13:20). The guys also discuss new music (19:25), the influence of tattoos, and a bodega stabbing (1:16:40). Next, the guys react to Isaiah Thomas’s new beef with Michael Jordan (1:55:30), the Part of the Show segment (2:13:15) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Stefan Mahendra“Orbit” Ice | Arsonal Da Rebel“City Boy Anthem” Parks | Joey Bada$$“Survivors Guilt” Ish | Vedo & OG Parker“Face Down”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR