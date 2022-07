Ciara teams up with Coast Contra for her new single/video “Jump”. Directed by Dave Meyers, the visual focuses on Ciara performing various choreography in an assortment of outfits. She starts as a cheerleading, then twerks beside lowriders, dances on rooftops, powerlines, a sandy beach, and more. Coast Contra joins later and bust a few moves as well. “Jump” is the first single off Ciara’s upcoming album.

Watch the “Jump” video below.